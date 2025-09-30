Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,597. The company has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.26. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
