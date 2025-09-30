Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYAGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,597. The company has a market cap of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.26. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

