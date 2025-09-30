Liquity USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.46 Thousand (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $37.50 million and approximately $9.46 thousand worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 37,569,303 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

