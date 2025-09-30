Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $52.44 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $52.44 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00004617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,172.79 or 0.99931557 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,471.03 or 0.99311904 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.48 or 0.00332431 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,119,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,029,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

