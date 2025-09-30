Fei USD Price Down 0.6% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.08 million and $20.67 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,366,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,110,823 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,366,494.83767889 with 3,110,822.97355614 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99034891 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $20,858.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

