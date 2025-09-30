One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.