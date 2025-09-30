One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IYW opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $197.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.