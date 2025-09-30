Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

