iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP is Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

