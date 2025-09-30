Chime Financial’s (CHYM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHYM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chime Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Chime Financial Price Performance

CHYM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 409,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $528.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Chime Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

