iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Acquired by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,762,000 after acquiring an additional 277,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,178,000 after acquiring an additional 490,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

