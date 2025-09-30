Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.