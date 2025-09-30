Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 23,169 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,229,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,656,000 after purchasing an additional 219,059 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after buying an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,234,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,935,000 after buying an additional 167,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,268,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

