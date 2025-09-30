Northcoders Group (LON:CODE) Releases Earnings Results

Northcoders Group (LON:CODE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northcoders Group had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Northcoders Group Stock Performance

CODE traded down GBX 1 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 31. 24,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,658. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 639.18 and a beta of -0.50. Northcoders Group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 and a 1-year high of GBX 210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Northcoders Group Company Profile

Headquartered in Manchester, Northcoders are one of the UK’s highest quality technology training businesses. Offering tuition across a broad and dynamic suite of digital areas including Data Engineering, Javascript and Java software development to both individual and corporate customers. Founded in 2015, the Group’s programmes are award winning, and this premium reputation has helped grow a network of 600+ corporate hiring partners for our alumni.

The Group is focused on making an immediate impact on corporate diversity and accessibility, and its remote learning courses are offering individuals across the UK, from every background, entry to the technology skills market.

