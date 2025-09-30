Northcoders Group (LON:CODE) Releases Earnings Results

Northcoders Group (LON:CODE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northcoders Group had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.
CODE traded down GBX 1 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 31. 24,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,658. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 639.18 and a beta of -0.50. Northcoders Group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 and a 1-year high of GBX 210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.
The Group is focused on making an immediate impact on corporate diversity and accessibility, and its remote learning courses are offering individuals across the UK, from every background, entry to the technology skills market.
