Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $273.79 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

