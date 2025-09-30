SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,530 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

