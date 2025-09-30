AIREA (LON:AIEA) Posts Earnings Results

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AIREA had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

AIREA Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of LON AIEA opened at GBX 25.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.56. AIREA has a one year low of GBX 17.28 and a one year high of GBX 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 million, a PE ratio of -3,534.25 and a beta of 1.08.

About AIREA

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

