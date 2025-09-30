AIREA (LON:AIEA) Posts Earnings Results

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AIREA had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.39%.
AIREA Stock Up 12.2%
Shares of LON AIEA opened at GBX 25.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.56. AIREA has a one year low of GBX 17.28 and a one year high of GBX 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 million, a PE ratio of -3,534.25 and a beta of 1.08.
