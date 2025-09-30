Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,206.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.55. The company has a market cap of $512.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

