LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,661 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

