Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 902,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $212,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 403,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

