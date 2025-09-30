Robbins Farley Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Robbins Farley trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,648 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

