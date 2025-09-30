Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 329,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

