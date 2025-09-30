SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $352.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

