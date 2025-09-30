Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,610 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 16.8% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 453,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

