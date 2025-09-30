Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,771 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,746,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.