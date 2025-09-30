Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

