1,022 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

