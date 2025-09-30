Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 10,356 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

