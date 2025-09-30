Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Has $62.99 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,048,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,734 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 34.2% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $62,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

