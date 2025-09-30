ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 36.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 36.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 15,680,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 8,607,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.79 ($0.12).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.31 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
