TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 8,302,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,477,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

