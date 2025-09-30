Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,403,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 236,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.