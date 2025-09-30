DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Trading 30.2% Higher – Here’s Why

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) rose 30.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 2,001,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 330,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.67.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

