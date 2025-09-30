Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after purchasing an additional 312,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $196.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

