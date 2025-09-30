GMO International Quality ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:QLTI)

GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
GMO International Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA QLTI opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 million and a P/E ratio of -37.27. GMO International Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $26.21.
About GMO International Quality ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GMO International Quality ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- A Closer Look at D-Wave’s Big Gains in September: More in Store?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Growth Continues as 3 Big Stocks Raise Payouts
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO International Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO International Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.