GMO International Quality ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:QLTI)

GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTI opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 million and a P/E ratio of -37.27. GMO International Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

The GMO International Quality ETF (QLTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in non-US equities that the adviser deems to be high quality. The fund focuses on companies with strong cash flows, targeting investments with high return potential.

