Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGDG opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.