Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of CGDG opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
