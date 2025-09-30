Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 110,242.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $568.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $513.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

