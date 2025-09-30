Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626,952 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

