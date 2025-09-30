HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 356 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,678 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

