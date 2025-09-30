Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Stock Holdings Cut by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,394 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises 2.3% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned about 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $116,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,896 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

