JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Purchased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 7.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

