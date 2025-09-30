Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.