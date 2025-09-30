JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Acquired by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

