Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,997 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

