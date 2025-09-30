Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,589 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,789,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,270,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,291,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.07.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

