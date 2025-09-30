Generate Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 948.0% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSLA opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 256.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.