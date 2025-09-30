FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.75. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.19, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

