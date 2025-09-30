Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Raised by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.