Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, CICC Research raised their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

TSLA opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 256.19, a PEG ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

