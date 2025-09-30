Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $598.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.73 and a 200-day moving average of $529.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

