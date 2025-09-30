Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Greenbush Financial Group LLC

Greenbush Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 256.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

